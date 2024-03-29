Your account
Camryn Grimes, Cait Fairbanks, Cynthia Watros

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

By

Camryn Grimes, Cait Fairbanks, Cynthia Watros

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) form a supper club on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brennan (Charles Mesure) and Anna (Finola Hughes) suss each other out on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Chance (Conner Floyd, with Allison Lanier as Summer, r.) makes Claire's (Hayley Erin) acquaintance on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan) is image-conscious — specifically of Sheila's.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Paulina (Jackée Harry, l.) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are feeling toast-y on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Nina (Cynthia Watros) stands tall.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Y&R's Sally (Courtney Hope) engages in sketchy behavior.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tripp (Lucas Adams) gets hands-on with a distraught Wendy (Victoria Grace) on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have a sit-down.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have much to discuss on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Ashley (Eileen Davidson, r.) and Traci (Beth Maitland) square off on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Stella (Vernee Watson) makes an emphatic point to Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Lucas (Bryan R. Dattilo) engages in monk-y business with Kate (Lauren Koslow) on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.) hangs on wife Tessa's (Cait Fairbanks) every word.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) get tech savvy.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Lucy (Lynn Herring) turns head with (from l.) Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

DAYS's Brady (Eric Martsolf) is feeling nostalgic.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

