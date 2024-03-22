Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
burton monaco rikaart

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Leo (Greg Rikaart) dons his Sunday best.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has some serious business to discuss with Jason (Steve Burton) on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Y&R's Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reveals her passion for woodworking.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Stefano looms large on DAYS for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Hope (Annika Noelle, r.) has her finger on the pulse with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Laura (Genie Francis) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) share a lighthearted moment on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Natasha Hall) admire Jude's christening garb on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's (from l.) Claire (Hayley Erin), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) perform a squeeze play.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's a real head-turner on DAYS for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chase (Josh Swickard, l.) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) have a big reaction to Finn (Michael Easton) on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Lily (Christel Khalil) shops online for more chic power suits on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Holly (Ashley Puzemis) does some deep thinking about her beverage selection.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) appear to have both woken up on the wrong side of the Y&R bed.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) have a close encounter on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Devon (Bryton James, r.) looks down on Daniel (Michael Graziadei) on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Brady (Eric Martsolf) totes some precious cargo as Melinda (Tina Huang) observes on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Carly (Laura Wright) pays a visit to the PCPD.

Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

