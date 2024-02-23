Your account
First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

By

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
DAYS's Abe is thrilled to welcome Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) home to Salem.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sonny (Maurice Benard, r., with Bradford Anderson as Spinelli) is uncomfortable in a kitchen lacking moss decor on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Y&R's Jordan (Colleen Zenk) lets her fingers do the talking.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chad (Billy Flynn) greets an old friend on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Amanda (Mishael Morgan, l.) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enjoy a Y&R catch-up session.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nina (Cynthia Watros, l.) drops in on Ava (Maura West) on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Stefan (Brandon Barash) averts Ava's (Tamara Braun) gaze on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) break bread.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) come in handy.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Harris (Steve Burton) makes a heartfelt statement to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) know that it's five o'clock somewhere.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

