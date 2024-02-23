First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine BartolucciView gallery 11
1 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
DAYS's Abe is thrilled to welcome Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) home to Salem.
2 of 11
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Sonny (Maurice Benard, r., with Bradford Anderson as Spinelli) is uncomfortable in a kitchen lacking moss decor on GH.
3 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Jordan (Colleen Zenk) lets her fingers do the talking.
4 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chad (Billy Flynn) greets an old friend on DAYS.
5 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Amanda (Mishael Morgan, l.) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enjoy a Y&R catch-up session.
6 of 11
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Nina (Cynthia Watros, l.) drops in on Ava (Maura West) on GH.
7 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stefan (Brandon Barash) averts Ava's (Tamara Braun) gaze on DAYS.
8 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) break bread.
9 of 11
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) come in handy.
10 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Harris (Steve Burton) makes a heartfelt statement to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on DAYS.
11 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) know that it's five o'clock somewhere.
DAYS's Abe is thrilled to welcome Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) home to Salem.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sonny (Maurice Benard, r., with Bradford Anderson as Spinelli) is uncomfortable in a kitchen lacking moss decor on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Y&R's Jordan (Colleen Zenk) lets her fingers do the talking.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Chad (Billy Flynn) greets an old friend on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Amanda (Mishael Morgan, l.) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enjoy a Y&R catch-up session.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nina (Cynthia Watros, l.) drops in on Ava (Maura West) on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Stefan (Brandon Barash) averts Ava's (Tamara Braun) gaze on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) break bread.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) come in handy.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Harris (Steve Burton) makes a heartfelt statement to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) know that it's five o'clock somewhere.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com