Amanda Setton, Josh Swickard, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Things are looking up for GH's Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard).

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

DAYS's Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) cozies up to Steve (Stephen Nichols)

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is restless on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Liam (Scott Clifton) is in the pink on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Sonny (Maurice Benard) expresses his disappointment in his cell phone carrier.

Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Brady (Eric Martsolf, with Stacy Haiduk as Kristen) comes bearing gifts on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) see eye-to-eye on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Poppy (Romy Park) makes her point to Li (Naomi Matsuda) on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Ava (Tamara Braun) hopes her prayers are heard.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) is pleased with his new ring tone.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Finn (Michael Easton, l.) does some heavy lifting for Gregory (Gregory Harrison) on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Y&R's Diane (Susan Walters, l.) keeps her distance from Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

