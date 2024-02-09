First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci; XJJohnson/jpistudios.comView gallery 12
1 of 12
Things are looking up for GH's Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard).
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
2 of 12
DAYS's Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) cozies up to Steve (Stephen Nichols)
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
3 of 12
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is restless on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
4 of 12
Liam (Scott Clifton) is in the pink on B&B.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
5 of 12
GH's Sonny (Maurice Benard) expresses his disappointment in his cell phone carrier.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
6 of 12
Brady (Eric Martsolf, with Stacy Haiduk as Kristen) comes bearing gifts on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
7 of 12
Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) see eye-to-eye on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
8 of 12
Poppy (Romy Park) makes her point to Li (Naomi Matsuda) on B&B.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
9 of 12
DAYS's Ava (Tamara Braun) hopes her prayers are heard.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
10 of 12
B&B's R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) is pleased with his new ring tone.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
11 of 12
Finn (Michael Easton, l.) does some heavy lifting for Gregory (Gregory Harrison) on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
12 of 12
Y&R's Diane (Susan Walters, l.) keeps her distance from Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Things are looking up for GH's Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard).
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
DAYS's Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) cozies up to Steve (Stephen Nichols)
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is restless on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Liam (Scott Clifton) is in the pink on B&B.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
GH's Sonny (Maurice Benard) expresses his disappointment in his cell phone carrier.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
Brady (Eric Martsolf, with Stacy Haiduk as Kristen) comes bearing gifts on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) see eye-to-eye on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Poppy (Romy Park) makes her point to Li (Naomi Matsuda) on B&B.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
DAYS's Ava (Tamara Braun) hopes her prayers are heard.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
B&B's R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) is pleased with his new ring tone.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Finn (Michael Easton, l.) does some heavy lifting for Gregory (Gregory Harrison) on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
Y&R's Diane (Susan Walters, l.) keeps her distance from Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com