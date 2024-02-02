Your account
Joshua Morrow, Mark Grossman

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discuss what "ales" them.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Clyde (James Read, r.) has a point to make to Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) and Everett (Blake Berris) on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Martin (Michael E. Knight) struggles to remember if he turned off his stove.

Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) compare beverages on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Tucker (Trevor St. John) tries to pass the smell test with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Brady (Eric Martsolf) wonders where it all went wrong.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Three's a crowd on Y&R for (from l.) Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Eric (Greg Vaughan) has a sit-down with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, l.) and Katie (Heather Tom, l.) drop in on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) make time for mother/daughter bonding on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) can't fight the feeling.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

