First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of May 20

The week of May 20 will be an action-packed one on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s happenings with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is on its way to your screens featuring GH’s Sonny, Y&R’s Jordan and more. Check it out!
Photo credit: ABC
Tensions were high at the tail end of General Hospital this past week after Jason (Steve Burton) intervened on Sonny's violent attack on Dex. Don't expect the mood to become less somber when Carly (Laura Wright) enters the scene this week. Given the fractured state of the trust between this once-tight trio, will Jason and Carly be able to ride to distressed Sonny's rescue?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
On The Young and The Restless, Colleen Zenk's Jordan strikes a "woe is me" pose — and with very good reason, as she's still being held captive by the vengeful Victor Newman. Is this the week someone will finally come to the deranged woman's rescue?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Look who's back on The Bold and The Beautiful! It's none other than Clint Howard, reprising the role of Tom — and as evidenced by this photo, he's bringing his sweet tooth with him! B&B is the first soap Howard has appeared on during a show biz career spanning more than 60 years.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
And speaking of sweet tooths, Days of Our Lives's Theresa (Emily O'Brien) looks to be tempted by the confections she finds Aaron (Louis Tomeo, l.) and Tate (Leo Howard) enjoying. The young men appear to be doing their part to keep Sweet Bits in business!
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
On Y&R, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are seeing eye to eye — literally. But as they navigate the challenges of helping their son, Conner, with his mental health struggles, the question remains whether they'll stay on the same page or clash.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Il Giardino is a festive setting this upcoming week on B&B, which is the setting for a very special occasion with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and his beaming daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle), in attendance.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) makes himself comfortable while taking care of business on Days.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes) appears to be siding with her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan, r.) during his heated exchange with her ex-husband, Liam (Scott Clifton) on B&B. What could they be arguing about now?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Leo's (Greg Rikaart) not known to be a nature lover on Days, so there's clearly more to his trip into the trees than arbor
Photo credit: ABC
The dark days continue for GH's Sonny (Maurice Benard), who drops by the penthouse for a visit with his firstborn, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Will Dante be able to get to the bottom of what's driving his father's latest downward spiral?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Days's Kate (Lauren Koslow, r.) appears to be none too pleased with the service she receives at the pub courtesy of Ava (Tamara Braun). You'll have to tune in to find out just how heated things get between the two powerful females.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Given everything Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters are going through on Y&R, the encounter she has with erstwhile love Tucker (Trevor St. John) is sure to be an intensely dramatic one.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Eric (Greg Vaughan) appears to have it made in his shades on Days when he encounters his beloved mother, Marlena (Deidre Hall), on Days outside of the pub while on a stroll with Jude. And judging by their serious expressions, the conversation that ensues isn't a lighthearted one.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com