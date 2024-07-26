First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of July 29

The week of July 29 will have some twists on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s big moments with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is ahead, featuring GH’s Molly talking with Dante (read Kate Mansi’s take on the Molly and Kristina drama here), Tom Arnold’s B&B debut as a pilot and so much more. Check it out!
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Something brings Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Claire (Hayley Erin, c.) to Victor's CEO office at Newman Enterprises for a visit with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on Young and Restless. Is this an impromptu family outing or did Victoria summon those nearest and dearest to help her with a decision?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On Days of our Lives, Abe (James Reynolds) approaches Kayla (Mary Beth Evans, c.) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) about a job offer. Is he really asking the full-time doctors if they want to act on Body & Soul because they resemble the previous actresses? Will they be intrigued by the challenge and say yes?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) burn the midnight oil at Forrester Creations on Bold and Beautiful, which is good for the company since so many others use the office as a place for romance.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Anna (Finola Hughes) makes a shocking discover on General Hospital. Will it be even more shocking than the one she just received about Jack Brennan having supposedly never been at Pentonville?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
This week on Y&R, Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan, r.) receive promising news but the exes also need to work on their cover stories with their current loves, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson), respectively. Will this be the week their salacious secret explodes?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Paulina (Jackée Harry, r.) said she felt awful about what happened to Rafe last week on DAYS. Is she checking in with Jada (Elia Cantu) to express her sympathy or to ask her to step into his shoes at the department while he's in the hospital fighting for his life?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) turn up the heat on B&B next week. Both feel so lucky to have the other back in their lives. Will their happiness last or will Katie continue to look for a way to figure out what Poppy is hiding?
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
GH's Molly (Kristen Vagnos) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are both immersed in a huge amount of family drama at the moment. Are the assistant district attorney and the detective talking shop, or might their encounter have something to do with their shared half sister, Kristina?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Diane (Susan Walters, l.) checks Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on Y&R while her husband Jack (Peter Bergman, l.) loses his patience with their son Kyle (Michael Mealor). It doesn't help that they're the heads of competing cosmetic companies.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
New DiMera Enterprises hire Ava (Tamara Braun, r.) finds it only mildly awkward to work with Gabi (Cherie Jimeniz) on DAYS, since Gabi has no clue she's slept with her husband. Is Kristen tempting fate forcing the two to work together, probably for her own amusement?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Tom Arnold begins his B&B guest stint next week as Captain Deuce Stevens, the Forrester Creations pilot who will be whisking Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, c.) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) off to Monte Carlo.
