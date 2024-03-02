First Look: GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoiler Pics

Get a sneak peek at what’s coming up the week of March 4th on GENERAL HOSPITAL.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) present a (re)united front.
Diane (Carolyn Hennesy, l.) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) are in need of a lift.
Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) are in a somber mood.
Carly (Laura Wright, l.) receives an at-home visit from Anna (Finola Hughes) and John (Adam J. Harrington).
Danny (Asher Antonzyn, l.) puts his game face on with Drew (Cameron Mathison).
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci