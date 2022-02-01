PHOTOS February Hot Photos February 1, 2022 9:16AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: Steven BergmanView gallery 1 February Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS) attended the Los Angeles premiere of Moonfall on January 31, with wife Carole and their son, Georges.Photo credit: Steven Bergman Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS) attended the Los Angeles premiere of Moonfall on January 31, with wife Carole and their son, Georges.Photo credit: Steven Bergman By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless Comments