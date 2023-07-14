In 1997, Brenda was doing her best to forget about her feelings for Sonny and make a go of things with Jax when she began receiving mysterious and unsettling notes and gifts — which turned out to be the handiwork of Sonny’s former right-hand man, Harry Silver, who had gone off the deep end after Sonny’s pregnant wife, Lily, was killed in a car bomb meant for Sonny. “It should have been you, Brenda,” he grumbled to himself. Plotting to kill Brenda in front of Sonny, Harry kidnapped a terrified Brenda and dragged her into the catacombs, then lured Sonny there, as well. Harry held them at gunpoint and revealed that there was a bomb in the cave; he was going to detonate it and kill them both. Sonny lunged for Harry’s gun; the men struggled over the weapon and Harry was hit by a bullet. Before taking his last breath, Harry detonated the bomb — and the ensuing explosion sealed Sonny and Brenda inside the catacombs. As their oxygen supply began to dwindle, Sonny and Brenda’s emotional heart-to-heart led to lovemaking. Hope was rapidly fading, between the lack of air and the cave crumbling around them, but in the nick of time, a coterie of rescuers (including Jax, Mac and Jason) figured out where they were and were able to extract them. Photo credit: ABC

Jerry Jacks slipped back into town in 2007, now going by the alias Mr. Craig, after undergoing plastic surgery to alter his appearance. He brokered an arms deal with Lorenzo Alcazar, and the goods Craig sought were contained in a briefcase that Lorenzo had stashed in the vault at the Metro Court. Jerry figured out its location and stormed the hotel with a troop of masked gunmen as a who’s who of Port Charles gathered inside for a gala fundraiser for the hospital. “Mr. Craig” took a slew of hostages (including Alan, Carly, Sonny, Nikolas, Lulu, Robin, Emily, Maxie and a pregnant Liz), but Sam managed to trigger a silent alarm, tipping off the PCPD to the crisis. Mac dispatched a SWAT team, while “Mr. Craig” was incensed when he learned that the vault was programmed to remain shut for 12 hours and shot Robin in cold blood to show the other hostages that he was not to be trifled with. As Mac made a futile effort to negotiate with “Mr. Craig”, the hostages were alarmed by news that the hotel lobby was rigged with explosives. In the chaos, Alan collapsed from cardiac arrest and later died. Jason and Spinelli managed to infiltrate the hotel, while Sonny figured out the code to open the briefcase and tried to use it as leverage to negotiate with Craig. Sam was able to escape and warn the cops swarming the property about the explosives. Jason tackled Craig to block him from detonating the hotel as the SWAT team rushed inside. Nikolas, Robin, Maxie, Lulu and Spinelli made it out before the hotel blew up, after which rescuers worked to locate survivors in the rubble. Trapped in an elevator with Jason, Liz came clean and revealed that he, not Lucky, was the father of her unborn child. Craig wound up in a shoot-out with Jason before going into hiding. He resurfaced to inject Nikolas with a dangerous substance, doling out an antidote to him in return for Nikolas doing his bidding. Ultimately, Craig’s true identity was exposed and the hotel was rebuilt. Photo credit: ABC