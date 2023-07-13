Promo banner Promo banner
In 2005, Philip returned to active duty with the Marines, and while he was on a dangerous mission, he was taken hostage by masked mercenaries. They turned out to be under the command of a vengeful Tony. ISA Chief Shane Donovan tasked John with rescuing Philip, but Tony remained one step ahead of him, so Shawn, Brady, Rex and Lucas forged ahead with their own dangerous plan to save Philip. They parachuted into the desert just as the mercenaries guarding Philip captured “Stan” — really Sami in disguise — and prepared to execute both of the hostages, because the DiMera castle had blown up, presumably with Tony inside, and with no boss to answer to, his staff decided to do away with their human charges. However, Tony had survived the castle explosion. He made contact with “Stan” and gave Sami strong incentive to work with him, so, as “Stan”, she lured Brady, Shawn, Lucas and Rex into a Tony-set trap. The men were thrown into the same cell as Philip. The Marines infiltrated the bunker, freeing the men, but loud explosions signaled that they were under siege from the local militia. Philip insisted on remaining with the Marines to combat the attack. Philip tried to take out a sniper with a grenade only to realize that he was in a minefield! Shawn, who was nervously awaiting news on Philip with a communications officer, was aghast when Philip’s radio went dead — one of the land mines had detonated! Post-explosion, the Marines airlifted Philip out and he was rushed into emergency surgery. He lived, but part of his left leg had to be amputated.

Ben and Ciara’s dream wedding took a catastrophic turn in 2020. After the pair exchanged vows, Ciara paused to kiss her mom, Hope, as Ben walked toward the door to exit the church. He held his hand out to his wife when suddenly, a bomb went off! The ceiling collapsed, separating the newlyweds and sending their guests crashing to the floor. Firefighters arrived and worked to extract Ben from the rubble. Ciara cried out for her husband when she spotted his shoe through the debris. When a path was finally cleared to where Ben had presumably fallen, Ciara was horrified — no one was there! Hope pulled Ciara away from the wreckage and took her outside. Shawn then solemnly confirmed that the explosion was no accident: a detonator had been discovered on site. Ciara confronted Claire, who she believed was responsible, but Claire insisted she was innocent. Meanwhile, Ben was tied up, being held in a mystery location. A man named Vincent introduced himself and explained that he had been paid to blow up the wedding and take Ben hostage. Eve Donovan then sidled out and revealed to Ben that she had masterminded the blast to extract revenge on him for murdering her daughter, Paige. Her larger scheme was to brainwash Ben into killing the person he loved most: Ciara. Despite the programming he underwent, Ben couldn’t bring himself to harm Ciara, who was then presumed dead alongside Vincent in a car crash; she wasn’t, and eventually the couple reunited.

