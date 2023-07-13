1 of 3

In 2005, Philip returned to active duty with the Marines, and while he was on a dangerous mission, he was taken hostage by masked mercenaries. They turned out to be under the command of a vengeful Tony. ISA Chief Shane Donovan tasked John with rescuing Philip, but Tony remained one step ahead of him, so Shawn, Brady, Rex and Lucas forged ahead with their own dangerous plan to save Philip. They parachuted into the desert just as the mercenaries guarding Philip captured “Stan” — really Sami in disguise — and prepared to execute both of the hostages, because the DiMera castle had blown up, presumably with Tony inside, and with no boss to answer to, his staff decided to do away with their human charges. However, Tony had survived the castle explosion. He made contact with “Stan” and gave Sami strong incentive to work with him, so, as “Stan”, she lured Brady, Shawn, Lucas and Rex into a Tony-set trap. The men were thrown into the same cell as Philip. The Marines infiltrated the bunker, freeing the men, but loud explosions signaled that they were under siege from the local militia. Philip insisted on remaining with the Marines to combat the attack. Philip tried to take out a sniper with a grenade only to realize that he was in a minefield! Shawn, who was nervously awaiting news on Philip with a communications officer, was aghast when Philip’s radio went dead — one of the land mines had detonated! Post-explosion, the Marines airlifted Philip out and he was rushed into emergency surgery. He lived, but part of his left leg had to be amputated.

Photo credit: JPI