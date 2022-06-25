A slew of beauties showed their metal on Emmy night.
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)
Photo credit: JPI
Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS)
Photo credit: JPI
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS)
Photo credit: JPI
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R)
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS)
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Cassandra Creech (Grace, B&B)
Photo credit: JPI
