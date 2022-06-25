Diamont

Daytime Emmys

Emmy Fashion Green

Diamont

Credit: Steven Bergman

View gallery 9

These stars were feeling green on Emmy night

Emmy Fashion Green
1 of 9
Close gallery
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS)

Photo credit: JPI

Kelly Monaco (Sam, GH)

Photo credit: Broadimge/Shutterstock

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Brook Kerr (Portia, GH)

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH)

Photo credit: JPI

Aaron D. Spears (Justin, B&B)

Photo credit: JPI

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH)

Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B et al)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) and wife, Mariellen

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments