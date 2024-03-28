Eight Pairs Of Battling GENERAL HOSPITAL Brothers

Frisco and Tony Jones When Frisco (Jack Wagner, l.) and Tony (Brad Maule) came face-to-face in Port Charles in 1984, the tension was plain to see. Frisco was harboring a gigantic grudge against his older bro for carrying on an affair with their dying mother's nurse, Rita, who their dad later married. The men soon worked out their differences and developed a tight bond. Photo credit: ERIK HEIN/ABC

Robert and Mac Scorpio Mac (John J. York, r.) landed in Port Charles in 1991 — and estranged big brother Robert's (Tristan Rogers) first act was to punch him and send him flailing into the harbor. Their brawl continued on land. Viewers learned that their divide had been triggered by the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of their parents, with Robert blaming Mac, who had been piloting the plane, for the wreck — not to mention, abandoning him after the plane went down. In time, the air was cleared, and Robert realized that Mac hadn't left him for dead, after all. The brothers made up for lost time with a close camaraderie that endures to this day. Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jason Quartermaine and A.J. Quartermaine Golden child Jason (Steve Burton, l.) and black sheep A.J. (Sean Kanan) butted heads frequently in their teenage years, but their relationship was altered permanently in 1995, when A.J. crashed his car while driving drunk and his passenger, Jason, sustained brain damage that wiped out his memory. As adults, their bad blood only got worse, from Jason claiming to be the father of A.J.'s son with Carly (Michael) to A.J. trying to frame Jason for Luis Alcazar's murder. Photo credit: JIM OBER/ABC

Lucky Spencer and Nikolas Cassadine Lucky (Jonathan Jackson, l.) was gobsmacked when, in 1996, he learned that via his mother, Laura's, forced marriage to Stavros, he had a half brother, brooding Nikolas (Tyler Christopher). Their rivalry deepened when Lucky's crush, Sarah, took a shine to Nik, and later, when Nik blurted out to Lucky that his dad, Luke, had raped Laura. It took time, but the brothers came to love and respect one another, although they experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years (as when Lucky discovered that Nik was having an affair with his then-fiancée, Liz. Photo credit: Dan Watson/ABC

Ric Lansing and Sonny Corinthos When Ric (Rick Hearst, l.) was introduced in 2002, he was harboring a secret: Sonny (Maurice Benard), the man he had been seeking to destroy, was his half brother (they shared a mother, Adela). The reveal of their relationship hardly went over well with Sonny (though it did stop him from killing Ric). Ric did not exactly endear himself to Sonny via such acts as holding a pregnant Carly hostage and colluding with the FBI to send Sonny to jail, but their heated rivalry had mostly cooled by the last time Ric faded from the canvas. Photo credit: ABC

Michael Corinthos and Morgan Corinthos Michael (Chad Duell, l.) and Morgan (Bryan Craig) hit a rough patch in their brotherly dynamic in 2013, when Morgan returned from military school with a gambling problem and a girlfriend, Kiki. Morgan picked up on the attraction between Michael and Kiki, which they resolved not to pursue after discovering that they were biologically related. Morgan learned that was not the case, but kept that info to himself to hold on to Kiki. When his duplicity was exposed, Kiki had their new marriage annulled and took up with Michael. Morgan was next in the doghouse with Michael for not telling him that their dad, Sonny, had killed Michael's biological father, A.J. Then, in 2015, Morgan and Kiki conspired to make Michael look like an unfit guardian to Avery. Despite their rocky history, Michael was devastated when Morgan was killed in 2016. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jason Morgan and Drew Cain In 2017, when Jason (Steve Burton, l.) learned he had a twin, Drew (then-Billy Miller), who had been living as though he was Jason, and Drew learned that he was not, in fact, Jason Morgan, despite having been brainwashed to believe he was, it wasn't exactly kumbaya between the men, and the following year, Drew was heartbroken when Sam left him due to her lingering feelings for Jason. In 2021, though, Drew was appreciative when Jason successfully deactivated him from Peter's mind control, and was saddened when his twin appeared to have died while they were escaping from the compound where Drew had been held hostage. Photo credit: ChrisD/jpistudios.com