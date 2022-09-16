DYNASTY Reboot Ends Its Run Tonight

1 of 5

Adam Huber (Liam): That’s a wrap!! When I got the call in 2017 that I was going to be flying out to Atlanta to join the show DYNASTY for a few episodes I had no idea what it would turn into. 4 years of my life and 84 episodes later is what happened. I am beyond grateful for this show. This is the first time I’ve ever really been apart of something like this. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve cried a lot. And I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime. A huge thank you to anyone and everyone who was with me on this journey. Thank you to my friends and family for your non stop love and support. My manager and agents who are absolute rockstars. The crew that wakes up day after day working lonnnng hours so we can have a finished product. The writers, directors and producers for making this show the success that it is. The casting director for saying “I think I found our Liam” The entire cast for being so welcoming from the first day I stepped foot on set. The day players, extras, stand ins, all of you!! And gigantic thank you to all the fans!!! Thank you for staying with us the whole time during this wild ride. Without you watching and binging on whatever platform you watch the show on, we would have not been able to bring you 5 seasons and 108 episodes of DYNASTY craziness. Thank you so much. From the bottom of my heart. This has been an experience I will never forget! 🖤.

Photo credit: Instagram