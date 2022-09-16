DYNASTY Reboot Ends Its Run Tonight

The CW reboot of DYNASTY will end its five season run tonight after 108 episodes. Here is what viewers can expect during the finale, “ A new majordomo begins working at the Manor and piques the interest of the Carringtons. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) disagree on how to handle recent events at PPA, causing more strain between the two. The unlikely duo of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) go on a search and rescue mission. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) run through a practice labor and delivery. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is put in a precarious position, one that could potentially change his future radically. Fallon is challenged by the FSN board and Dominique (Michael Michele) offers to help. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) does not accept Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) business choices and tries to sabotage Culhane’s plan. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) is presented an amazing opportunity which leaves Kirby (Maddison Brown) questioning the future. Adam (Sam Underwood) can’t seem to scheme his way out of his new mess.” Robert Riley (Culhane) posted a video here, when he wrapped filming. Click through the gallery to read how the rest of the cast weighed in as filming wrapped.
Adam Huber (Liam): That’s a wrap!! When I got the call in 2017 that I was going to be flying out to Atlanta to join the show DYNASTY for a few episodes I had no idea what it would turn into. 4 years of my life and 84 episodes later is what happened. I am beyond grateful for this show. This is the first time I’ve ever really been apart of something like this. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve cried a lot. And I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime.
A huge thank you to anyone and everyone who was with me on this journey. Thank you to my friends and family for your non stop love and support. My manager and agents who are absolute rockstars. The crew that wakes up day after day working lonnnng hours so we can have a finished product. The writers, directors and producers for making this show the success that it is. The casting director for saying “I think I found our Liam” The entire cast for being so welcoming from the first day I stepped foot on set. The day players, extras, stand ins, all of you!!
And gigantic thank you to all the fans!!! Thank you for staying with us the whole time during this wild ride. Without you watching and binging on whatever platform you watch the show on, we would have not been able to bring you 5 seasons and 108 episodes of DYNASTY craziness. Thank you so much. From the bottom of my heart. This has been an experience I will never forget! 🖤.
Sam Adegoke (Jeff): And that’s a WRAP!! 5 seasons. 5 years. The blessings and growth. The people I’ve met. Hard to really capture with any words except: I’M GRATEFUL.
For the opportunity to play a young, intelligent, self-made, wealthy, family-loving businessman: An important, positive image of black men I don’t often see on screen. It’s what first drew me to the character and why I’ve always felt a sense of responsibility in this role.
Grateful to have brought my Nigerian heritage to our show. To meet, partner with, and support so many African designers, artists, and restaurants I admire and showcase our culture. Even more Grateful for the deeply humbling messages from so many of you on the continent, beyond Nigeria, of your pride in this and feeling SEEN. I’ll never forget it. It’s what I’m most proud of in my career thus far.
To my family and friends for supporting me, the network, producers, writers, our insanely hardworking CREW, and my amazing CAST MATES / sparring partners for all you’ve taught me. And most especially for you FANS: The reason we made it this far. THANK YOU for supporting us, I love you all, and hope you enjoy the rest of the season.
With much love and gratitude,
Jeff Colby ❤️✌🏾
Rafael de la Fuente (Sam; with Maddison Brown (Kirby) #Dynasty
ends this Friday. Series finale at 9/8c on @thecw
. Then, the 5th and final season will be up on Netflix worldwide September 24th. Brown tweeted,
"Happy last #Dynasty
day this wild and wonderful chapter is coming to a close, and although not all of us were there from S1 Ep 1 we did devote a huge part of our lives to this show and these characters, and I think that’s worthy of celebrating. Hope you all enjoy the episode"
Eliza Bennett (Amanda; (l) with Daniella Alonso (Cristal) and Elaine Hendrix (Alexis):
Dynasty finale Friday. What a ride 😭 All the feels are coming your way.
Daniella Alonso:
“I can’t believe tonight is the final episode of Dynasty! 🥂Couldn’t have imagined three years ago what this journey would have turned out to be! But I will forever be grateful for all the memories and friendships I have made along the way. I hope our little show brought people some joy during challenging times. Too many people to thank but definitly want to thanks Josh and Sandy. I wouldn’t be Cristal #3
😂 without you! I will miss our Dynasty family and of course the glam and fashion! Thank you also to my girls @pdott416
for your beautiful makeup! I finally got a good shot of it!💋 Anna Hilton @arinburke
and my dearest LaShan Knox 🤗 I hope you all enjoy the Finale!❤️-D”
Liz Gillies (Fallon): And just like that…Dynasty Series finale Friday
