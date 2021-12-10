Digest weighs in on what is and isn’t working on Y&R

EXCELLENT
Y&R sticks to the tried-and-true approach of storytelling on a personal and grounded level, which generally excludes forays into the kind of outrageous plots and over-the-top circumstances that may work on other soaps. Basically, if it’s human drama that wouldn’t happen in real life, then you won’t see it in Genoa City — and fans appreciate the consistency of this relatable-if-heightened tone.
The show has done well by the character of Adam this year. The Newman black sheep is well-established as a corporate cutthroat like his father, but his sincere efforts to turn over a new leaf and be a better man has been intriguing, and we’re looking forward to the show further explore his romantic side in a possible love connection with Sally Spectra, whose personal and professional resiliency and moxie keeps us entertained. With his troubled and trouble-making ex, Chelsea, poised to return and his feelings for Sharon an ever-present anvil, Adam’s dance card will surely be one to watch in the coming months.
Ashland Locke was introduced in March alongside wife Tara and their three-year-old son, Harrison, as a spoiler in Kyle and Summer’s seemingly unshakable relationship, as it came to light that the tot was actually a product of Kyle’s affair with Tara. Intended for a short-term run, Y&R pivoted Ashland when it became obvious that his portrayer, Richard Burgi (ex-Paul, GH et al), was too dynamic to lose. Tara was sent packing, and Ashland flourished in a much more captivating relationship with Victoria, his new bride; the two of them are now positioned as a true power couple — but one whose money and influence cannot necessarily conquer the challenge they face: Ashland’s lung cancer.
GOOD
Amanda finding her birth mom and sister, Naya and Imani, created a bonus family that has already yielded emotionally stirring stuff with the promise of even more to come. Ptosha Storey (Naya) and Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani) have been stellar additions to the show and we look forward to them being further integrated into Amanda’s life — and hopefully, spun off into yarns of their own.
With a spate of recent recasts — Reylynn Caster (Faith), Jacob Ethan Gaines (Moses), Rory Gibson (Noah) and Conner Floyd (Chance) — we’re impressed by Y&R’s commitment to utilize the children of legacy characters for a new generation of story. Faith and Moses’s teen romance is a sweet distraction from the usual fare of heavy-duty melodrama, while nuNoah has fit in seamlessly and is poised for someone to steal his heart.
SATISFACTORY
For various reasons, fans weren’t feeling the Abby surrogacy story, but now that baby Dominic is here, there are emotional land mines aplenty for the show to explore, from Mariah’s painful pull to the child she carried, to Devon’s wrestling with what role he should play in the life of the child his donated sperm helped to create. The missing ingredient in this story was, of course, Chance, who was on an undercover mission (and subsequently presumed dead) for the entirety of Dom’s gestation period and young life. His imminent return should add further heft to the tale.
Y&R also deserves kudos for being the lone daytime entry currently featuring a same-sex duo, the popular Mariah and Tessa.
NEEDS IMPROVEMENT
Nick is at odds with Victor yet again, a storyline hand that seems overplayed — and even an exercise in futility because we it seems inevitable that a family crisis will send Nick running back to the fold as it has done many times before. Meanwhile, Nick and Phyllis are Splitsville, again, and though their breakup scenes were played brilliantly by Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford, the conflict that got them there lacked finesse, leaving “Phick” fans confused as to why the pair was being torn asunder in the first place.
“Skyle” devotees are still smarting from the quick exit and off-camera wedding of Kyle and Summer, whose absence has left a big hole in the canvas, especially when there just isn’t much excitement for many other couples (we’re looking at you, Nate and Elena, Devon and Amanda, Kevin and Chloe, and Sharon and Rey).
Billy’s singular mission to bring down Victor, Adam and Ashland has nearly rendered him to a one-note character, if not for his relationship with Lily, which needs more intimacy and less shop talk. Jack is still tragically without story; indeed, the whole Abbott clan could use a shot in the arm. Another sidelined family is the Fisher-Baldwins. Gloria, Michael and Kevin are fun! Use them! Speaking of vet neglect, bring back the GCPD set for Paul, so he and Rey can be crime-busters together, and take advantage of Christine’s long friendship with Nina.