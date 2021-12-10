Digest weighs in on what is and isn’t working on Y&R

EXCELLENT Y&R sticks to the tried-and-true approach of storytelling on a personal and grounded level, which generally excludes forays into the kind of outrageous plots and over-the-top circumstances that may work on other soaps. Basically, if it’s human drama that wouldn’t happen in real life, then you won’t see it in Genoa City — and fans appreciate the consistency of this relatable-if-heightened tone. The show has done well by the character of Adam this year. The Newman black sheep is well-established as a corporate cutthroat like his father, but his sincere efforts to turn over a new leaf and be a better man has been intriguing, and we’re looking forward to the show further explore his romantic side in a possible love connection with Sally Spectra, whose personal and professional resiliency and moxie keeps us entertained. With his troubled and trouble-making ex, Chelsea, poised to return and his feelings for Sharon an ever-present anvil, Adam’s dance card will surely be one to watch in the coming months. Ashland Locke was introduced in March alongside wife Tara and their three-year-old son, Harrison, as a spoiler in Kyle and Summer’s seemingly unshakable relationship, as it came to light that the tot was actually a product of Kyle’s affair with Tara. Intended for a short-term run, Y&R pivoted Ashland when it became obvious that his portrayer, Richard Burgi (ex-Paul, GH et al), was too dynamic to lose. Tara was sent packing, and Ashland flourished in a much more captivating relationship with Victoria, his new bride; the two of them are now positioned as a true power couple — but one whose money and influence cannot necessarily conquer the challenge they face: Ashland’s lung cancer. Photo credit: JPI

GOOD Amanda finding her birth mom and sister, Naya and Imani, created a bonus family that has already yielded emotionally stirring stuff with the promise of even more to come. Ptosha Storey (Naya) and Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani) have been stellar additions to the show and we look forward to them being further integrated into Amanda’s life — and hopefully, spun off into yarns of their own. With a spate of recent recasts — Reylynn Caster (Faith), Jacob Ethan Gaines (Moses), Rory Gibson (Noah) and Conner Floyd (Chance) — we’re impressed by Y&R’s commitment to utilize the children of legacy characters for a new generation of story. Faith and Moses’s teen romance is a sweet distraction from the usual fare of heavy-duty melodrama, while nuNoah has fit in seamlessly and is poised for someone to steal his heart. Photo credit: JPI

SATISFACTORY For various reasons, fans weren’t feeling the Abby surrogacy story, but now that baby Dominic is here, there are emotional land mines aplenty for the show to explore, from Mariah’s painful pull to the child she carried, to Devon’s wrestling with what role he should play in the life of the child his donated sperm helped to create. The missing ingredient in this story was, of course, Chance, who was on an undercover mission (and subsequently presumed dead) for the entirety of Dom’s gestation period and young life. His imminent return should add further heft to the tale. Y&R also deserves kudos for being the lone daytime entry currently featuring a same-sex duo, the popular Mariah and Tessa. Photo credit: JPI