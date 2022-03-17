Digest Hails B&B’s Best (And Worst) Recasts

Jennifer Gareis as Donna, 2006 Known to daytimers as sexpot Grace from her 1997-2000 run on Y&R, Gareis brought a welcome new energy to the role of middle Logan sister Donna when she took over. Her predecessor, original cast member Carrie Mitchum, had made a few guest appearances over the years, but had not been a regular fixture on the canvas since 1991, giving Gareis plenty of breathing room to make the role her own. Her believable resemblance to on-screen sis Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) also eased the transition. Upon her arrival, Gareis’s Donna had no qualms about using her sexuality to her advantage (hi, Thorne!) but over the years, Gareis guided Donna into a mature and caring woman capable of sacrificing her own happiness for the greater good (most recently when she pined for Eric, whose marriage to Quinn was on the rocks), and also created one of daytime’s most enjoyable frenemy dynamics alongside Alley Mills (Pam). Photo credit: JPI

Heather Tom as Katie, 2007 Heather Tom secured her status as one of daytime’s brightest young stars when she made her soap debut as Y&R’s Victoria, but she made an even bigger name for herself when she joined sister soap B&B as Katie, the shy and somewhat socially awkward youngest Logan daughter, who’d grown up in the shadow of glamorous sisters Brooke and Donna. Similar to the Donna recast, the role’s first portrayer, original cast member Nancy Sloan, had been off the show for many years by the time Tom was hired, and the gifted actress made quick work of establishing a more confident, self-assured version of the character — who blossomed in part due to her unexpected pairing with mogul Bill — while also never losing sight of her insecure roots. Tom’s bravura work in stories ranging from Katie’s health issues and battle with postpartum depression to her fury over Brooke betraying her by sleeping with her spouse saw her make four trips to the Daytime Emmy podium since she began playing the role. Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge, 2013 Ronn Moss, an original cast member who played the role of Ridge for 25 years, was certainly iconic in the B&B canon, and many a fan (and Digest editor) wondered if he could ever be replaced. A year after Moss’s exit, the show snapped up Kaye, a veteran of three soaps who was coming off of a popular ALL MY CHILDREN run as Zach. Kaye wisely did not try to emulate Moss (they walk, talk and look nothing alike) — and somehow, it just worked. While Kaye’s Ridge wasn’t the chisel-cheeked romantic fans had one knew, his Ridge — toussle-haired, charmingly roguish and oozing sex appeal — was just as alluring, with Kaye playing the push-pull between Ridge’s machismo and softer side to perfection. His sizzling chemistry with Lang (whose Brooke was Ridge’s longest-running love interest) not only helped sell Kaye’s rendition of Ridge but breathed new life into the coupling, and he’s proven equally adept at bringing Ridge’s relationships with his adult children to sensitive life. Photo credit: JPI