October 16 marks Dick Christie’s (Charlie) 10-year anniversary with B&B as Forrester Creations’ head of security. To celebrate, here are 10 photos of Charlie in action through the years.
1 of 10
2013: Charlie’s first assignment was to guard the Hope For The Future diamond for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Quinn (Rena Sofer).
Photo credit: JPI
2 of 10
2013: While on that assignment, Charlie fell hard for Pam (Alley Mills) and her lemon bars.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 10
2013: Charlie was honored to be invited to attend the annual Forrester Thanksgiving dinner as Pam’s guest.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 10
2014: Charlie and Pam shared a medieval double date dinner with Aly (Ashlyn Pearce) and Oliver (Zach Conroy) .
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 10
2014: Charlie successfully hypothesized that it was Quinn who pushed Ivy into the Seine River in Paris.
Photo credit: JPI
6 of 10
2014: Charlie became jealous when Eric’s brother, John (Fred Willard), took an interest in Pam.
Photo credit: JPI
7 of 10
2015: Charlie and Pam got in the patriotic spirit to celebrate the Fourth of July in.
Photo credit: JPI
8 of 10
2018: On bended knee, Charlie proposed to Pam.
Photo credit: JPI
9 of 10
2022: Charlie and Pam took time out of the workday to pal around with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) at Forrester Creations.
Photo credit: JPI
10 of 10
2023: Charlie tried unsuccessfully to impress Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his grasp of the Italian language in order to accompany the Forrester gang to Rome.
Photo credit: JPI
2013: Charlie’s first assignment was to guard the Hope For The Future diamond for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Quinn (Rena Sofer).
2013: While on that assignment, Charlie fell hard for Pam (Alley Mills) and her lemon bars.
2013: Charlie was honored to be invited to attend the annual Forrester Thanksgiving dinner as Pam’s guest.
2014: Charlie and Pam shared a medieval double date dinner with Aly (Ashlyn Pearce) and Oliver (Zach Conroy) .
2014: Charlie successfully hypothesized that it was Quinn who pushed Ivy into the Seine River in Paris.
2014: Charlie became jealous when Eric’s brother, John (Fred Willard), took an interest in Pam.
2015: Charlie and Pam got in the patriotic spirit to celebrate the Fourth of July in.
2018: On bended knee, Charlie proposed to Pam.
2022: Charlie and Pam took time out of the workday to pal around with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) at Forrester Creations.
2023: Charlie tried unsuccessfully to impress Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his grasp of the Italian language in order to accompany the Forrester gang to Rome.