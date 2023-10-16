2013: Charlie’s first assignment was to guard the Hope For The Future diamond for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). Photo credit: JPI

2013: While on that assignment, Charlie fell hard for Pam (Alley Mills) and her lemon bars. Photo credit: JPI

2013: Charlie was honored to be invited to attend the annual Forrester Thanksgiving dinner as Pam’s guest. Photo credit: JPI

2014: Charlie and Pam shared a medieval double date dinner with Aly (Ashlyn Pearce) and Oliver (Zach Conroy) . Photo credit: JPI

2014: Charlie successfully hypothesized that it was Quinn who pushed Ivy into the Seine River in Paris. Photo credit: JPI

2014: Charlie became jealous when Eric’s brother, John (Fred Willard), took an interest in Pam. Photo credit: JPI

2015: Charlie and Pam got in the patriotic spirit to celebrate the Fourth of July in. Photo credit: JPI

2018: On bended knee, Charlie proposed to Pam. Photo credit: JPI

2022: Charlie and Pam took time out of the workday to pal around with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) at Forrester Creations. Photo credit: JPI