Defunct Soaps: While You Were Sleeping

Credit: ABC

In 1976, RYAN’S HOPE’s Seneca (John Gabriel) and his mother, Marguerite (Gale Sondergaard) visited Seneca’s wife, Nell (Diana Van der Vlis), when she lingered in a coma, but Seneca ultimately had to disconnect her from life support.

Photo credit: ABC

Viki’s (Erika Slezak) husband, Ben (Mark Derwin), was rendered comatose in 2002 on ONE LIFE TO LIVE; he did not survive, but his heart was transplanted into Viki.

Photo credit: ABC

Alan’s (Ron Raines, pictured in 2007) coma was the result of taking a bullet on GUIDING LIGHT.

Photo credit: PGP

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kendall (Alicia Minshew) was unconscious for months from 2008-09 after being injured in a tornado.

Photo credit: ABC

Emily (Kelley Menighan) ended up in a coma in 2010 on AS THE WORLD TURNS courtesy of Mick, who poisoned her.

Photo credit: JPI

