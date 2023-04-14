Presumed-dead Sophia (Judith O’Connell) posed as “Dominic” on SANTA BARBARA in 1984.

In 1984, ANOTHER WORLD’s Cass (Stephen Schnetzer) took on the persona of “Krystal Lake” to evade loan sharks. Photo credit: NBC

Soap star Megan (Jessica Tuck, with Gerald Anthony as Marco) played the role of a schlumpy bookworm on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 1990 to avoid making enemies of the Hesser mob. Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, plastic surgery helped Janet (Robin Mattson) pursue Trevor (James Kiberd) using the alias “Jane Cox” on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC