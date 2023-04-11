LOVING’s Jeff (Richard Steinmetz), pictured in 1989, resorted to criminality to hang on to Trisha (Noelle Beck). Photo credit: ABC

Holly (Maureen Garrett) was held hostage by her murderous beau, Daniel (David St. Bishins) in 1992 on GUIDING LIGHT.

Despite the oath she took as a doctor, PORT CHARLES’s Julie (Lisa Ann Hadley, pictured in 1998) did considerable harm to her hoodwinked lover, Frank (Jay Pickett), including bashing him over the head so she could kidnap their biological daughter, Christina. Photo credit: ABC

After marrying Rick (John James) in 2003, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Susan (Marie Masters) discovered that he was a murderer. Photo credit: PGP