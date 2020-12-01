December Hot Photos December 1, 2020 9:28AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 1 December Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Tune-In Alert! Y&R’s Devon (Bryton James) officiates Chance (Justin Gaston) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Tune-In Alert! Y&R’s Devon (Bryton James) officiates Chance (Justin Gaston) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless Comments