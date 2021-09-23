DAYS's Most Outrageous Deaths

THE DECEASED: Marlo Ungerschterner WHAT A WAY TO GO: In 2000, Stefano persuaded Rolf’s messy, alcoholic niece, Marlo, to allow the baby she was expecting to be adopted by Abe and Lexie, all the while plotting to switch her newborn with the tot Hope was poised to give birth to (because he thought he was its father, which proved not to be the case). Shortly after the delivery, Marlo descended upon the DiMera mansion and demanded the payment Stefano had promised her. Worried that Marlo’s abrasive behavior spelled trouble for them both, Rolf pleaded with her to adopt a better attitude. Their argument became more heated as Margo threatened to blow the whistle on the baby switch. Rolf trailed her up the stairs, warning her she was making a huge mistake, and grabbed her shoulder. “What are you doing?” she bellowed as she lost her footing and took a dive down the stairs. Stefano returned home just in time to see Rolf check Marlo’s pulse, find one — then snap her neck, killing her instantly. Photo credit: JPI

THE DECEASED: Alex North WHAT A WAY TO GO: While suffering from hysterical amnesia in 2005, Marlena was treated by memory specialist Dr. Alex North, who eventually revealed to her that he was her first husband. John was beside himself when Marlena decided to renew her relationship with Alex, unaware that he was using a mind-control talisman to manipulate her. In 2006, Marlena renewed her vows with Alex, who was plying her with memory-erasing drugs. John, increasingly convinced that Alex was a threat to Marlena (which he was; he planned to kill her), trailed them to Morgan Island, where they were honeymooning. There, he and Hope injected Marlena with a drug that countered the effects of Alex’s pharmaceutical. Alex brought Marlena to a remote cliff and prepared to off her with a gun, but John showed up in the nick of time and ripped the talisman off Marlena. As her memories of her love for John came rushing back, the men fought for control of Alex’s gun, and Alex wound up taking a fatal fall over the cliff. Photo credit: JPI

THE DECEASED: Bart Beiderbecke WHAT A WAY TO GO: The key to resolving the long-raging Brady/DiMera feud was revealed in 2007 to be just that: a key. Specifically, one that unlocked access to the terms allowing for peace between the contentious clans. Tony stormed into the DiMera mansion and plunged a syringe filled with morphine into Stefano, who had a vested interest in keeping the family feud going, then snatched the all-important key. Stefano managed to grab it back and toss it to loyal henchman Bart, then passed out. Tony took a sword off the wall and demanded that Bart hand it over — but instead, Bart swallowed the key. Andre sauntered in and challenged Tony to a duel. The look-alikes began to battle — but Andre accidentally wound up driving his sword right through Bart’s chest. As a mortally wounded Bart bled out, Tony fled. Stefano came to and pleaded with Bart to tell him the whereabouts of the key, but Bart died in his arms before uttering another word. Photo credit: JPI