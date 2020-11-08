DAYS

DAYS turns 55! Photos from the show’s early years

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hortons (clockwise from top l.): Mickey (John Clarke), Marie (Maree Cheatham), Bill (Edward Mallory), Tom (Macdonald Carey) and Alice (Frances Reid).

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Julie (then-Charla Doherty) and Tom.

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Diane (Coleen Gray, l.) and Susan (Denise Alexander).

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Scott (Ryan MacDonald) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes)

Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

The Hortons enjoyed Thanksgiving.

Photo credit: NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK

Mickey and Laura (Susan Flannery).

Photo credit: NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Tom.

Photo credit: NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK

The Grants (from far l.) Helen (Ketty Lester), Valerie (Tina Andrews), Paul (Lawrence Cook) and Danny (Michael Dwight Smith).

Photo credit: NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK

