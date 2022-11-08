DAYS



Tom (MacDonald Carey) and Alice (Frances Reid)



Marie (Maree Cheatham) and Tony (Dick Colla)
The Hortons enjoyed Thanksgiving.



Mickey (John Clarke) and Laura (Susan Flannery)



Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Tom (MacDonald Carey)



Tommy (John Lupton) and Kitty (Regina Gleason)



Ryan MacDonald (Scott) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie)



The Grants (from far l.) Helen (Ketty Lester), Valerie (Tina Andrews), Paul (Lawrence Cook) and Danny (Michael Dwight)



Denise Alexander (Susan), Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie)



