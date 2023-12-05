DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Teen Troublemakers

Julie Olson When DAYS debuted in 1965, Julie (Charla Doherty) was a young rebel. In fact, in the soap’s first episode, she stole an expensive mink from a department store and got arrested. After moving in with her grandparents, Tom (Macdonald Carey) and Alice Horton, she pursued David Martin, despite the fact that he was married to her best friend Susan, and wound up pregnant with his child — a scandalous fact that came out at Susan's trial for David's murder. Photo credit: Columbia TriStar Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Donna Temple Craig Donna's (Tracey E. Bregman) mother, Lorraine, brought her to Salem in 1978, where she reunited with her long-lost father, Don Craig. Life in a new town proved challenging for Donna, who derailed Don and Marlena's would-be wedding day by threatening to jump off a roof. The teen minx soon ended up pregnant by Pete Curtis. After a miscarriage, she got busted for stealing; then, in pursuit of a modeling career, she got mixed up with a shady photographer who was part of a porno ring. In 1980, she was sent off to live with her paternal grandmother. Photo credit: NBC

Pete Jannings In 1983, Pete (Michael Leon), who belonged to a gang called The Vipers, committed criminal acts ranging from theft to attempted rape to kidnapping. He opened up to young Melissa (Lisa Trusel, near l.), who he'd taken hostage, about his troubled upbringing, and soon, the two had embarked on a secret relationship. After Pete accidentally shot Melissa's adoptive dad, Mickey, during a gang-related melee, he worked behind Melissa's back as a stripper at Beefcakes. When Melissa was wrongly accused of participating in a drug ring, she went on the run, and Pete wound up marrying Ivy (Holly Gagnier), only to cheat on her with Melissa, who he eventually wed in 1986.

Eve Donovan After being bounced between foster homes, Eve (Charlotte Ross) came to Salem to find her father, Shane, in 1987, and began doing sex work for pimp Nick Corelli. Among other pot-stirring moves, Eve, tried to cause interference in Shane's marriage to Kim, hit 8-year-old Sarah Horton with a stolen car and schemed to break up her crush, Frankie's, relationship with Jennifer. Photo credit: Gary Null/NBC

Sami Brady When Marlena and Roman's daughter Sami (Alison Sweeney) returned to Salem as a teen in 1993, she wrote the book on wreaking havoc. In an effort to steal sister Carrie’s boyfriend, Austin, she drugged him, got him into bed, and then convinced him she was pregnant with his child (Will, who was actually Lucas's biological son). She also found time to tamper with baby sister Belle's paternity test results (and even tried to sell Belle on the black market) and, after Austin married her, she faked amnesia to hang on to him. Photo credit: NBC

Jan Spears The mean girl of Salem High in 1999, Jan mercilessly taunted Chloe, planting a dead rat in her locker and posting naked pictures of her online. After a horrific ordeal with Paul Mendez, who raped and impregnated her, and the deaths of her parents, Jan (now played by Heather Lindell, pictured) began therapy with Marlena, insisting she'd turned over a new leaf — but in reality, she was angling to steal Shawn (Jason Cook) away from Belle, and eventually held him hostage in a cage. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

JJ Deveraux After getting kicked out of boarding school, JJ (Casey Moss) returned to Salem in 2013. In between selling pot with his buddy, Rory, he butted heads with mom Jennifer's new boyfriend, Daniel, going so far as to vandalize his car. Later, in an effort to make more money, JJ’s criminal antics escalated. He stole drugs from the hospital and got arrested. On the verge of being he scared straight, he learned his father, Jack, raped his Aunt Kayla, and vandalized the town square, landing in handcuffs once again. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com