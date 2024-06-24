Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 25: Givers and Takers

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) meet with Dr. Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson), Felicity's older brother, for an appointment about her pregnancy. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) get to enjoy some alone time. These two had a rough year but they just celebrated another anniversary and appear to be in wedded bliss. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Whatever Leo (Greg Rikaart) brought to show Diana (Judith Chapman) appears to have been ripped to pieces — which Leo would probably say is much like his self esteem thanks to her.

That death glare from Diana could probably cause Leo to run from the room crying if he sees it. Will she make him regret going to Statesville to confront her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chanel and Johnny take a few minutes from their rushing to get ready to move to Los Angeles to say a fond farewell to Felicity (Kennedy Garcia). Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's a poignant goodbye for these two good friends. Felicity wants to bake and appreciated Chanel helping her and trying out her baked goods. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chanel has a scary moment while she and Johnny are with Paulina (Jackée Harry). Considering Chanel has barely tolerated her mother lately, since she exposed her unborn baby to radiation, his has to be particularly hard on everyone. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com