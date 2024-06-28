Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 1: Wheeling, Dealing and Backstabbing

Reunited and it feels so good for Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). She's finally out of jail and free. He's thrilled to have her back home where she belongs. But will he be able to keep his past with Ava a secret? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Speaking of Ava (Tamara Braun, l.), she meets up with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and the two celebrate something, but what? Ava has been feeling guilty about sleeping with Stefan while Gabi was in prison. Does Kristen have a proposal to take Ava's mind of her troubles? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Melinda (Tina Huang, l.) has threatened EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) by telling him she plans to tell Nicole (Arianne Zucker) that Eric is her son's father, not EJ. Nicole looks pretty heated here and ready to tear out Melinda's hair. Has she spilled? Or is Nicole upset about the immunity deal? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Nicole has words for her husband. She looks to be exasperated by him but is that really what's going on or is there something else the couple needs to discuss? How will EJ get out of the mess he's gotten himself into? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Has Nicole heard something odd on the baby monitor (people always seem to forget those things are on and in the room) or does something else have her mind wandering? There are many secrets one could overhear in the DiMera mansion. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

One person satisfied with EJ at the moment is his brother, Stefan, now that his blackmail has brought his wife home safe and sound. But will Gabi let things go and enjoy her freedom or will she want to know what Stefan held over his brother's head to earn her freedom? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kristen is drinking by herself. Is she calling Ava to join her or is she scheming now that she is the CEO of DiMera? She has to make sure she stays on top, right? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com