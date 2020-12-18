DAYS Marks 14,000 Episodes

Lucas Adams (Tripp): “Mine was when I almost broke the syringe, like [Tripp] killed Pamela Van Damme, she was the head [of the ISA] and I almost broke the syringe and Albert [Alaar, co-executive producer] was like, ‘Hey, those are pretty expensive.’ I was very confident that I wasn’t going to and it was wrapped up and I was supposed to toss it, and I was going to toss it to land on the table and I missed the table and it hit the ground and I got very nervous. Also, the first time I had to peel potatoes with Mary Beth and I was very nervous. The second time, we peeled apples. They kept having me peel things and I’m not a good peeler! They have let me know that I’m not a very good peeler of any type of food. Those always stick in my mind because I’m always nervous — it’s like PTSD when I have to peel things!” Photo credit: JPI

Lamon Archey (Eli): “I’ll give it story, and I choose this story because it was kind of my first, it was me finally understanding the craziness of DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and that’s when we were on the island, where Paul turned into this hulk kind of zombie character. That was just absolute crazy and I was knew to the show and I was like, ‘What the hell is going on around here?’ I will always remember that for the craziness that it was. Jungle madness!” Photo credit: JPI

Lindsay Arnold (Allie): “Probably when I had my birth scenes. That was a pretty memorable moment to do.” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi): “For me, it was super-fun to shoot the Oscar parody episode a couple years back. Oh, my God, when we were shooting The Fighter scene, I was dying. We all had the mullet blonde wigs, we were all so wrong in the right way. It was the funniest thing to shoot. Even The Social Network skit was hilarious. I would just love to do something like that again because it was just so different.” Photo credit: NBC

Brandon Beemer (Shawn): I’m going to go back to that whole plane crash episode [in2008]. It was such a big thing to be part of and it was a lot of fun and I felt like I was in the pilot episode of LOST. They did such a great job with that.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas): “I used to really like working at Salem Place outside. Plus, we used to shoot at night in Salem Place and we had a big carnival set and John Black scaled the Ferris Wheel to save somebody and I remember thinking, ‘This is such a cool show to work on. We’re here, taping at midnight.’ I miss the days we used to tape outside in the middle of the night. You almost felt like you were doing a movie.” Photo credit: JPI

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla): “I think I say this all the time, but I think it was Emily/Gideon, maybe when I was in the carriage and he calls my name and I get out and go running to him. It was like a movie, that whole Charleston [South Carolina] location. We never go on location anymore, but that was just a beautiful time and Stephen [Nichols, Steve] and I were so committed and involved in that story and it’s just so cool that we went to the fort to shoot. I just loved that story, and it was a really cool way to reinvent these characters falling in love again. And Stephen, as the character, played ‘Down in the Valley’ on harpsichord or something and having young kids at the time, that was my song I sung in the rocker; I really just have the fondest memories of that time.” Photo credit: NBC

Billy Flynn (Chad): “I think probably just my first. It’s tough to beat the first one, right? Just the nerves and how everything was so heightened in that first episode. My first scene was punching James Scott [ex-EJ] in the face!” Photo credit: NBC

Martha Madison (Belle): “My most memorable episode I think would probably be my first episode. It was definitely a whirlwind day. I got hired that morning and shot two episodes that afternoon. That’s a day I will never forget.” Photo credit: JPI

Marci Miller (Abigail): “I think the memorable episodes are when you start to have large groups of people and you get the veterans. I remember my first Horton Christmas, just looking around the room and seeing everybody there, because my mother watched the show growing up so I had also seen the show in parts of my life, so seeing all these familiar faces who were once characters on television now to sort of be in my peer group and my colleagues and all of that was really cool. I remember taking pictures. The ornaments were all laid out and for one of them to be mine for the first time and all of that was really cool.” Photo credit: JPI

Stephen Nichols (Steve): “I would say a lot of the scenes around when Kayla was assaulted by Jack. And also the scenes were she went deaf and the scenes between Peggy, who played the teacher, she came up to Kayla’s room and spoke to her and there were just so many sweet scenes around that time — signing the rose to Kayla and also the wedding on the yacht, so many sweet moments there and so beautifully done, production values and so forth, and the wedding on Valentine’s Day I thought was very sweet.” Photo credit: NBC