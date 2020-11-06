DAYS Highlight Reel

Bill Hayes (Doug) “The Doug and Julie wedding in October, 1976, which used the same words to marry us as our own Bill and Susan wedding in October, 1974.” Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) “There are two memorable milestones for me. One: appearing on the first Daytime Emmy Show in history! Rockefeller Center, luncheon tables on the plaza, big band, Billy sang! Two: receiving Lifetime Achievement Emmys in 2018 with Billy. Bookends of accomplishment because we have spent 50 years on this great show. Every grain of sand, every day we work, is the best day of our lives.” Photo credit: JPI

Martha Madison (Belle) “The highlight for me has always been that I get to play such an iconic character — the love child of John and Marlena. Ha! Some of my favorite moments on the show have been scenes I've shared with Drake [Hogestyn, John] and Deidre [Hall, Marlena]. I'll never forget the scene when Belle discovers Marlena is alive and back from the island (this was my very first scene with Deidre). I also loved when Belle and John faced off over Marlena's advanced directive. Drake's performance was just so perfect! These are people and moments that I'll never forget.” Photo credit: JPI

Lamon Archey (Eli) “Seeing fans fall in love with ‘Elani’.” Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) “My work experience on a daily basis. The environment at DAYS, the cast the crew, everyone from the tippy top and down is so truly kind, supportive and genuinely fun. We are constantly laughing. I’ve made fantastic friends and I’m endlessly grateful for my daily environment.” Photo credit: ordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eric Martsolf (Brady) “The relationships. In addition to the many families portrayed on-screen throughout the decades on DAYS, the second family that we as actors have cultivated through the ‘soap opera grind’ amongst each other cannot be denied. Photo credit: JPI

Wally Kurth (Justin) “The highlight of my DAYS experience is far and away the incredible people I’ve met — the cast, the crew and the fans! I feel incredibly honored and lucky to call them my friends.” Photo credit: ABC

Matthew Ashford (Jack) “What was the moment that this went from being a gig, a job, a ‘stepping stone’ and became a home , a family, a life? When Ken [Corday, executive producer], Sherry [Corday, Ken’s wife], Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer], Janet [Spellman Drucker, producer], Ron [Carlivati, head writer], Maria [O’Brien, acting coach], Maya [Frangie, publicist], Stephen [Nichols, Steve], Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla], Peggy [McCay, ex-Caroline], Frank [Parker, ex-Shawn], Wally [Kurth, Justin], Judi [Evans, Bonnie], Jim [Reynolds, Abe], Wayne [Northrop, ex-Roman], Joy [Garrett, ex-Jo], Drake [Hogestyn, John], Josh [Taylor, Roman], Deidre [Hall, Marlena], John [Aniston, Victor], Joe [Mascolo, ex-Stefano], Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie], Thaao [Penghlis, Tony], Frances [Reid, ex-Alice], Mac [Carey, ex-Tom], Bill [Hayes, Doug], Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie], Kristian [Alfonso, Hope] , Ari [Zucker, Nicole], Eric [Martsolf, Brady], Galen [Gering, Rafe], Ali [Sweeney, Sami], Lauren [Koslow, Kate], Cady [McClain, Jennifer], Billy [Flynn, Chad], Marci [Miller, Abigail], Casey [Moss, JJ], Emily [O’Brien, Gwen], Kate [Mansi, ex-Abigail], Olivia [Rose Keegan, ex-Claire], Victoria [Konefal, ex-Ciara], Rob [Scott Wilson, Ben], Sal [Stowers, Lani], Lamon [Archey, Eli], Linsey [Godfrey, Sarah], Greg [Vaughan, Eric], Chandler [Massey, ex-Will], Freddie [Smith, ex-Sonny], Nadia [Bjorlin, Chloe], Bryan [R. Dattilo, Lucas], Paul [Telfer, Xander], Camila [Banus, Gabi], Kassie [DePaiva, ex-Eve], and oh, yes, Melissa [Reeves, ex-Jennifer] and so many more stopped being names on a cast/crew list and became a deep part of my life . That moment, when all the amazing people behind the scenes and all the people who have watched and supported me and us, through all my life with this DAYS family, this moment of realization that these are all the amazing people in my life. This was, and continues to be, my highlight of being part of this DAYS family. Thank you.” Photo credit: JPI

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) “The long time friendships I have made and being able to build a character that grows with me.” Photo credit: JPI

Alison Sweeney (Sami) “How can I pick just one highlight? For the last 27 years, I have been lucky to have so many incredible, special or just outrageous moments. If I had to pick just one, I guess I would say the first time I got to direct at DAYS. The tremendous support and positive feedback I got from the other actors, as well as the crew, was so incredibly meaningful to me. That achievement, something I had been actively working on since I was 16, was a huge accomplishment for me and it meant so much more because that memory is so tied in with the family feeling with the cast and crew at DAYS.” Photo credit: JPI

Isabel Durant (Claire) “My first day! Witnessing the well-oiled machine in motion knowing that I was going to be part of the legacy that is DAYS OF OUR LIVES. The cast, crew and production team really are phenomenal and I am so grateful to be a new member of the family!” Photo credit: JPI

James Reynolds (Abe) “So many wonderful experiences. So many of the joys my life is associated with DAYS; however, winning the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy stands out as tremendous highlight.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Barash (Jake) “Returning to work after the Covid-induced hiatus. It was like being at a joyous, albeit germaphobic family reunion. Love my DAYS fam.” Photo credit: JPI