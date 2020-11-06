DAYS Highlight Reel

Matthew Ashford (Jack) “What was the moment that this went from being a gig, a job, a ‘stepping stone’ and became a home , a family, a life? When Ken [Corday, executive producer], Sherry [Corday, Ken’s wife], Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer], Janet [Spellman Drucker, producer], Ron [Carlivati, head writer], Maria [O’Brien, acting coach], Maya [Frangie, publicist], Stephen [Nichols, Steve], Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla], Peggy [McCay, ex-Caroline], Frank [Parker, ex-Shawn], Wally [Kurth, Justin], Judi [Evans, Bonnie], Jim [Reynolds, Abe], Wayne [Northrop, ex-Roman], Joy [Garrett, ex-Jo], Drake [Hogestyn, John], Josh [Taylor, Roman], Deidre [Hall, Marlena], John [Aniston, Victor], Joe [Mascolo, ex-Stefano], Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie], Thaao [Penghlis, Tony], Frances [Reid, ex-Alice], Mac [Carey, ex-Tom], Bill [Hayes, Doug], Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie], Kristian [Alfonso, Hope] , Ari [Zucker, Nicole], Eric [Martsolf, Brady], Galen [Gering, Rafe], Ali [Sweeney, Sami], Lauren [Koslow, Kate], Cady [McClain, Jennifer], Billy [Flynn, Chad], Marci [Miller, Abigail], Casey [Moss, JJ], Emily [O’Brien, Gwen], Kate [Mansi, ex-Abigail], Olivia [Rose Keegan, ex-Claire], Victoria [Konefal, ex-Ciara], Rob [Scott Wilson, Ben], Sal [Stowers, Lani], Lamon [Archey, Eli], Linsey [Godfrey, Sarah], Greg [Vaughan, Eric], Chandler [Massey, ex-Will], Freddie [Smith, ex-Sonny], Nadia [Bjorlin, Chloe], Bryan [R. Dattilo, Lucas], Paul [Telfer, Xander], Camila [Banus, Gabi], Kassie [DePaiva, ex-Eve], and oh, yes, Melissa [Reeves, ex-Jennifer] and so many more stopped being names on a cast/crew list and became a deep part of my life . That moment, when all the amazing people behind the scenes and all the people who have watched and supported me and us, through all my life with this DAYS family, this moment of realization that these are all the amazing people in my life. This was, and continues to be, my highlight of being part of this DAYS family. Thank you.”
Photo credit: JPI