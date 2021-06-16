DAYS

DAYS: Eli and Lani's Wedding Album

Lani Price and Eli Grant – July 1, 2020

Eli’s proud mom, Valerie (Vanessa L. Williams), snapped a selfie before the ceremony.

Abe (James Reynolds) escorted his daughter down the aisle.

The duo tapped Marlena (Deidre Hall) to officiate.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Valerie cheered the Grants’ celebratory kiss.

The pair honored their heritage by jumping the broom.

The mother of the bride, Tamara (Marilyn McCoo), also took part in the special day.

