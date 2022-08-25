DAYS Celebrates Move To Peacock!

DAYS’s Executive Producer, Ken Corday, addressed the cast and toasted to the show’s move to Peacock on September 12. In a statement, he said, “In the early 1950’s my father, Ted Corday, the creator of Days of our Lives, was directing THE GUIDING LIGHT, a 15 minute daytime drama on CBS radio and also on the new CBS television network. Same script. Same cast. Same day. Both broadcasts were Live to the nation. Radio at 11:00 and television at 2:00 … both live broadcasts. He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV instead of listening to the radio. He was right. He was a pioneer. Later he directed and produced AS THE WORLD TURNS solely on CBS television. It became the first 1/2 hour daytime drama. In 1975, DAYS went from a 1/2 show to an hour show. He never feared change or what the future held … he embraced both. That pioneering spirit has been evident in the many thousands of episodes of DAYS produced over the last 58 years. Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that DAYS is the first daytime drama to make a continuous transition from broadcast to streaming and it is a very exciting and upward transition.”

Corday speaking to the cast. Photo credit: Peacock

The cast raised a glass. Photo credit: Peacock

The exec shared a laugh with Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Brandon Barash (Stefan). Photo credit: Peacock

(from l.) Raven Bowens (Chanel), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Paul Telfer (Xander), Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Drake Hogestyn (John) were in a celebratory mood. Photo credit: Peacock

Co-Executive Producer Albert Alarr joined Corday on the set. Photo credit: Peacock

