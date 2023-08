Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS) celebrated her 50th anniversary with the show, having debuted on August 18, 1973, with an on set celebration. Photo credit: JPI

The actress was flanked by her DAYS co-stars, including (from l.) Lucas Adams (Tripp), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Tamara Braun (Ava), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) and Billy Flynn (Chad), who inspired by her Rockettes past, did a high kick. Photo credit: JPI

Newly installed Co-Executive Producer Janet Drucker posed with the guest of honor. Photo credit: JPI