Darin Brooks Highlight Reel

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, 2013 Shortly after his introduction, Wyatt found out Bill was his father. What was it like playing a happy-go-lucky drifter who becomes a Spencer scion? “Man, what an entrance! Getting thrown into the new world of this powerful family was a fun story. Playing those scenes of finding out Bill, who was a billionaire, was Wyatt’s father, and finding out Quinn had been keeping this from Wyatt was a blast.” Understandably, there was some paternal friction. “Yeah, I know Wyatt got in Bill’s face in the beginning, because he was not at all impressed with his money.” But yet, they bonded. “I think that came about because of the sword necklace, and the discussion they had about the Spencer sword and the importance of family and what that meant. That sword necklace really brought them together. And they’ve had so many great times since. What started off really bumpy became some- thing really great.” Photo credit: JPI

HOPE FOR THE FUTURE, 2013-14 Wyatt began a romance with Hope. What stands out about that? “Wyatt was bewitched by her before finding out he was brothers with Liam. Working with Scott [Clifton, Liam] and Kim [Matula, then-Hope] was such a great time. Scott and I, from day one, talked about how these two characters never had a father or brother or sister growing up, and finding out that there was someone out there was like finding a balance. It was like finding that love that was missing. You want to love your brother, but then you can’t because you’re fighting over a girl you both love. It was loving but competitive.” Why do you think that story was vital to Wyatt’s character? “I remember Scott saying one thing about my audition — all these other guys that were coming in were all about the scenes where they were yelling and were angry, and Scott said, when they asked his opinion on it, ‘You were the only one that came in and brought the love, that this guy loves his brother. He was more hurt than angry,’ which was such an awesome compliment.” Wyatt ultimately won Hope’s heart and they wed in Monte Carlo. “That was one of his happiest times, and for me personally — Paris, Monte Carlo — it was an amazing experience. Proposing to Hope, that was in Wyatt fashion, like, how impulsive can he be? It was the perfect chance for the two to commit to one another and take that leap of faith off a yacht off the coast of Monte Carlo. It was poetic and beautiful. And when seeing the reruns over the [pandemic] break? Oh, my gosh. It was great! I miss those times, man.” The marriage ended sadly, with Hope’s miscarriage. How was it to play your first B&B tragedy? “It was a sad time for Wyatt. The fact that his mom was there [when Hope fell] just made it worse. What was worst of all was that he found out later that Hope went to Liam after the miscarriage before she left for Italy. He was the last person she saw before she left town. That really hurt Wyatt.” Photo credit: JPI

ALL THE RIGHT STEFF, 2015-16 Then came the Steffy era. They started out as friends and it became more. Tell us about that. “I love Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] and we had a great time working together. I hate to say it, but I’m one who ad-libs a lot, sometimes a little too much, but she gave it right back, which was so much fun.” What appealed to you about this tale? “These were two people who needed to heal. Steffy had a miscarriage of her own [in 2013], and you have to face these demons. She was blaming herself because of her motorcycle accident, and he encouraged her not to live in fear. It was a beautiful story of him trying help her. They just got closer, and then it turned into this romantic relationship, where it was kind of like this thing that was right there in front of them the whole time.” After Wyatt and Steffy wed in 2016, he graciously stepped aside when he learned that Liam had been kidnapped by Quinn. Do you think he gave up on Steffy too soon? “I think so. It was sort of the defeat factor with Hope. After this, in the competitive triangle, Wyatt lost again, and he lost everything in a big way.” Photo credit: JPI

KISS ME KATIE, 2017-18 What was your initial reaction to learning that Wyatt was hooking up with his former stepmother? “[Laughs] Well first off, as soon as I found out I was like, ‘Hell, yeah! I’d love to work with Heather Tom [Katie]. She’s so freaking good!’ I love to work with people who inspire me, who I can learn from and grow from and become a better actor myself for it. I was super-excited about that story.” Where you worried about the stepmother angle? “Every time Heather and I talked about it, we were concerned, because either the audience was going to think it was gross, or also think it’s gross because of the Will thing, since Wyatt was dating his stepbrother’s mother.” Despite those factors, the pairing was a hit. Why? “We really tried to make it about the love story. Wyatt was beaten down twice, three times if you count Ivy, and Katie was just coming off her own hardship with Bill and Brooke. These were two people who needed something but didn’t want strings attached. They were like, ‘We enjoy each other’s company and let’s see what happens. We don’t want to commit to anything, and people might object to this so let’s just keep it between us.’ ” That was a memorable first kiss in Monte Carlo. “That fashion showing was a huge success for Katie. They were caught up in the moment and, boom!” That led to their secret lovers romance and all that fun role-playing. “This was so different than anything before, because Wyatt was on a mission to get Katie out of her shell, and he did. The whole objective for them was that she was a little straight and narrow and cut off after being hurt by Bill, and she also helped Wyatt let go and live again.” Sadly, things ended after they announced their engagement to Bill. “Yeah, it got bad. I guess all’s well that ends well in the end. They did the right thing by stand- ing up to Bill, but it all came down to Will. That was the elephant in the room that they finally had to address and face the fact that this was not going to work.” Photo credit: JPI