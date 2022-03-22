Classic Soap Tropes - Back From The Dead

In 1985, CAPITOL “widow” Clarissa (Constance Towers) was in for a shock: the newcomer calling himself Jarrett was actually her long-presumed-dead husband, Baxter (Ron Harper).

AS THE WORLD TURNS’s James Stenbeck (Anthony Herrera) bounced back from “death” many times, perhaps most memorably in 1986.

Arguably prime-time soaps’ most memorable death defier, DALLAS’s Bobby (Patrick Ewing), turned up alive in the shower in 1986 — turns out, his season-long death had all been wife Pam’s dream. Photo credit: Lorimar

Who is that masked man? Why, it’s GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger (Michael Zaslow), who returned to Springfield in 1989, nine years after he plunged from a cliff to his seeming demise.