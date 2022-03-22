Classic Soap Tropes - Back From The Dead

In 1985, CAPITOL “widow” Clarissa (Constance Towers) was in for a shock: the newcomer calling himself Jarrett was actually her long-presumed-dead husband, Baxter (Ron Harper).
AS THE WORLD TURNS’s James Stenbeck (Anthony Herrera) bounced back from “death” many times, perhaps most memorably in 1986.
Arguably prime-time soaps’ most memorable death defier, DALLAS’s Bobby (Patrick Ewing), turned up alive in the shower in 1986 — turns out, his season-long death had all been wife Pam’s dream.
Who is that masked man? Why, it’s GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger (Michael Zaslow), who returned to Springfield in 1989, nine years after he plunged from a cliff to his seeming demise.
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Dixie (Cady McClain) cheated apparent death more than once; her final comeback, in 2011, took place four years after her seeming demise by poisoned pancakes.