“A quick selfie after proudly doing my civic duty.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“At a harvest festival in Wendall, NC with my two favorite blondes from CBS 17, Amber Freeman [l.] and Carly Bragg.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“This is the wonderful Alison Fraser, who played Big Mama to my Big Daddy in the production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof in New York last summer. She just finished playing Claire in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre and was spectacular!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“I was appearing as a guest on MY CAROLINA talk show on WNCN TV in Raleigh [NC] and was checking to make sure they spelled my name correctly on the teleprompter.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“Meeting WNCN news anchor and Y&R super-fan Bill Young.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“With my child, Sally O’Malley From The Valley.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“Kate Linder [Esther] and I in my dressing room discussing her next charity tea party.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
“In the garden of my house in New Orleans.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc
