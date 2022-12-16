“A quick selfie after proudly doing my civic duty.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“At a harvest festival in Wendall, NC with my two favorite blondes from CBS 17, Amber Freeman [l.] and Carly Bragg.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“This is the wonderful Alison Fraser, who played Big Mama to my Big Daddy in the production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof in New York last summer. She just finished playing Claire in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre and was spectacular!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“I was appearing as a guest on MY CAROLINA talk show on WNCN TV in Raleigh [NC] and was checking to make sure they spelled my name correctly on the teleprompter.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“Meeting WNCN news anchor and Y&R super-fan Bill Young.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“With my child, Sally O’Malley From The Valley.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc

“Kate Linder [Esther] and I in my dressing room discussing her next charity tea party.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Christian J. LeBlanc