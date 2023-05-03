In 1975, legendary pro baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan (r.) was a guest on RYAN’S HOPE and interacted with Malcolm Groome (ex-Pat) and Kate Mulgrew (ex-Mary). Photo credit: ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES

Zsa Zsa Gabor put in a glamorous 1981 AS THE WORLD TURNS appearance as Lydia, pictured with Anthony Herrera (ex-James). Photo credit: CBS

Liberace was an honored guest at Felicia and Zane’s 1986 nuptials on ANOTHER WORLD and sat alongside Jackée Harry’s (now-Paulina, DAYS) Lily. Photo credit: NBC

In 1986, Stevie Wonder performed on ALL MY CHILDREN, much to Erica’s (Susan Lucci) delight. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Robin Leach was on hand for Harley’s (Beth Ehlers) 1988 fantasy about being rich and famous on GUIDING LIGHT.

The late talk show host Jerry Springer (r.) had some questions for PASSIONS’s Julian (Ben Masters) in 2001. Photo credit: JPI

ATWT’s Luke (Van Hansis, c.) and Noah (Jake Silbermann) were thrilled to make Cyndi Lauper’s acquaintance in 2008. Photo credit: JPI