Camryn Grimes 25th Anniversary Set Celebration

Credit: JPI

The cast of Y&R fêted Camryn Grimes with an on-set party to celebrate her 25th anniversary on the show.

Photo credit: JPI

On-screen dad Joshua Morrow (Nick) had the actress in stitches during his speech.

Photo credit: JPI

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) paid tribute to her on-screen love.

Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Peter Bergman (Jack) were on hand for the occasion.

Photo credit: JPI

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) was all smiles as she hugged Grimes.

Photo credit: JPI

Rory Gibson (Noah) made the scene.

Photo credit: JPI

Grimes was flanked by Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena).

Photo credit: JPI

“Happy 25th @camryngrimes So happy to celebrate your anniversary at #yr and so happy about your engagement. Very exciting all around! You deserve it all! You’re so talented and we love you!!❤️❤️,” enthused Lauralee Bell (Christine) on Instagram.  

Photo credit: Instagram

The actress shows off the sweet treat guests enjoyed.

Photo credit: JPI

Grimes and fiancé Brock Powell shared a kiss.

Photo credit: JPI

