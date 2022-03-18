The cast of Y&R fêted Camryn Grimes with an on-set party to celebrate her 25th anniversary on the show.
The cast of Y&R fêted Camryn Grimes with an on-set party to celebrate her 25th anniversary on the show.
On-screen dad Joshua Morrow (Nick) had the actress in stitches during his speech.
Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) paid tribute to her on-screen love.
Melissa Ordway (Abby), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Peter Bergman (Jack) were on hand for the occasion.
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) was all smiles as she hugged Grimes.
Rory Gibson (Noah) made the scene.
Grimes was flanked by Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena).
“Happy 25th @camryngrimes
So happy to celebrate your anniversary at #yr
and so happy about your engagement. Very exciting all around! You deserve it all! You’re so talented and we love you!!❤️❤️,” enthused Lauralee Bell (Christine) on Instagram.
The actress shows off the sweet treat guests enjoyed.
Grimes and fiancé Brock Powell shared a kiss.
