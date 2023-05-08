Zach Tinker was born on May 8 in New York, NY and grew up in Los Angeles, CA.
Tinker played Craig Cignarelli on LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS.
In 2019, Tinker was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor.
He's had guest roles on FIRE COUNTRY, WHY WOMEN KILL, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, STATION 19 and 13 REASONS WHY.
Zach’s grandfather Grant, who once served as NBC’s CEO and Chairman, was married to Mary Tyler Moore.
