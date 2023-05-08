Promo banner Promo banner
Birthday Spotlight: Zach Tinker

Zach Tinker was born on May 8 in New York, NY and grew up in Los Angeles, CA.
Tinker played Craig Cignarelli on LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2019, Tinker was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor.

Photo credit: JPI

He's had guest roles on FIRE COUNTRY, WHY WOMEN KILL, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, STATION 19 and 13 REASONS WHY.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Zach’s grandfather Grant, who once served as NBC’s CEO and Chairman, was married to Mary Tyler Moore.

Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

