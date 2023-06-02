Promo banner Promo banner
Birthday Spotlight: William Lipton

William Lipton was born on June 2 in Hillsborough, CA.

Lipton's first acting gig was as Charlie Brown in a local theater production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The actor wrote his first original song at age 9, which was called “Groundhog Day”.
At age 11, he appeared on NBC's LITTLE BIG SHOTS hosted by Steve Harvey.
He received his fourth Daytime Emmy nomination this year, this time in the Original Song category, for the tune “Darling Darling”, which he performed last year on GH.

