William Lipton was born on June 2 in Hillsborough, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Lipton's first acting gig was as Charlie Brown in a local theater production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Photo credit: ABC

The actor wrote his first original song at age 9, which was called “Groundhog Day”.

At age 11, he appeared on NBC's LITTLE BIG SHOTS hosted by Steve Harvey.