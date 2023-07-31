Promo banner Promo banner
Wally

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Wally Kurth

Wally

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Wally Kurth
1 of 5
Close gallery
Wally Kurth was born on July 31 in Billings, MT.

Photo credit: ABC

He studied theater at UCLA.

Photo credit: ABC

Before landing on DAYS, Kurth auditioned for the role of Tad on ALL MY CHILDREN.

Photo credit: NBC

The actor has been married to Debra Yuhasz since 2003 and has three children; daughter Meghann from a previous relationship, daughter Rosabel with Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, B&B et al) and son Brogan, with Yuhasz.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kurth and his DAYS castmates Brandon Barash (Stefan), Carson Boatman (Johnny) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) formed a band, The Day Players, which tours across the United States.
Filed Under: , ,
Comments