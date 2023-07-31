Wally Kurth was born on July 31 in Billings, MT. Photo credit: ABC

He studied theater at UCLA. Photo credit: ABC

Before landing on DAYS, Kurth auditioned for the role of Tad on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: NBC

The actor has been married to Debra Yuhasz since 2003 and has three children; daughter Meghann from a previous relationship, daughter Rosabel with Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, B&B et al) and son Brogan, with Yuhasz. Photo credit: Instagram