Wally Kurth was born on July 31 in Billings, MT.
He studied theater at UCLA.
Before landing on DAYS, Kurth auditioned for the role of Tad on ALL MY CHILDREN.
The actor has been married to Debra Yuhasz since 2003 and has three children; daughter Meghann from a previous relationship, daughter Rosabel with Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, B&B et al) and son Brogan, with Yuhasz.
Kurth and his DAYS castmates Brandon Barash (Stefan), Carson Boatman (Johnny) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) formed a band, The Day Players, which tours across the United States.