Ted King was born on October 1 in Hollywood, CA. Photo credit: JPI

The actor attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he majored in film direction. Photo credit: Twitter

King and his wife, Maya, have two daughters, Ava, 10 and Vivienne, 8.

The actor appeared on the first season of the series CHARMED as Andy Trudeau and played Officer Jack Logan on TIMECOP.