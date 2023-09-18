Tanisha Harper was born on September 18 in Tokoyo, Japan, , “but my father had another job opportunity so we moved back to the States, first to California, then to Arizona,” she recounted to Digest. Photo credit: ABC

When Harper made the move to Los Angeles after earning a degree in media arts and marketing from the University of Arizona, her prestigious modeling agency, Ford, sent her on an acting audition from which she booked a short-term role on B&B as a nameless model. Photo credit: ABC

In college, she was a devotee of the NBC soap, PASSIONS, which starred her current on-screen romantic rival, Brook Kerr (Portia) as Whitney. “My college roommate and I used to run back to our dorm to watch it. When she found out I was working with Brook, she was so excited. She sent me a message, like, ‘This is crazy!’ I was like, ‘I know, can you believe it?!’,” Harper enthused to Digest.

She is friends with Lamon Archey (ex- Eli, DAYS) and Sal Stowers (ex-Lani, DAYS; ex-Cassandra, ALL MY CHILDREN) from their modeling days.