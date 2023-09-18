Tanisha Harper was born on September 18 in Tokoyo, Japan, , “but my father had another job opportunity so we moved back to the States, first to California, then to Arizona,” she recounted to Digest.
When Harper made the move to Los Angeles after earning a degree in media arts and marketing from the University of Arizona, her prestigious modeling agency, Ford, sent her on an acting audition from which she booked a short-term role on B&B as a nameless model.
In college, she was a devotee of the NBC soap, PASSIONS, which starred her current on-screen romantic rival, Brook Kerr (Portia) as Whitney. “My college roommate and I used to run back to our dorm to watch it. When she found out I was working with Brook, she was so excited. She sent me a message, like, ‘This is crazy!’ I was like, ‘I know, can you believe it?!’,” Harper enthused to Digest.
She is friends with Lamon Archey (ex- Eli, DAYS) and Sal Stowers (ex-Lani, DAYS; ex-Cassandra, ALL MY CHILDREN) from their modeling days.
Her first series regular role was as Heather on 2006’s DESIRE, “which was like a prime-time telenovela,” and also starred Josh Kelly (Cody). “We ran into each other in the hall when he first started at GH and he was like, ‘Remember me?!’ I hadn’t seen him in so long and it’s so cool that we’re on the same show together so many years later,” the actress told Digest.