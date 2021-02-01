Birthday Spotlight: Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)

Sydney Mikayla was born on February 1 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: ABC

GH isn’t the Mikayla’s first daytime role. “When I was like 7 or 8, I was on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I played a Girl Scout,” the actress told Digest. Photo credit: ABC

She played a young Gabby Douglas in the 2014 Lifetime movie THE GABBY DOUGLAS STORY. Photo credit: ABC

Mikayla voiced the role of Wolf in the Netflix animated series KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Photo credit: JPI