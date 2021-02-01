Birthday Spotlight: Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)

Sydney Mikayla

Sydney Mikayla was born on February 1 in Los Angeles, CA.

GH isn’t the Mikayla’s first daytime role. “When I was like 7 or 8, I was on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I played a Girl Scout,” the actress told Digest.

She played a young Gabby Douglas in the 2014 Lifetime movie THE GABBY DOUGLAS STORY.

Mikayla voiced the role of Wolf in the Netflix animated series KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS.

She enjoyed shooting an episode of FULLER HOUSE in front of a live studio audience. “To experience that — to feel that energy and be able to continue acting and feel relaxed and everything — was so fun. I loved it,” Mikayla recounted to Digest.

