Promo banner Promo banner
Susan Seaforth Hayes

Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: Susan Seaforth Hayes

Susan Seaforth Hayes

Credit: NBC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Susan Seaforth Hayes
1 of 5
Close gallery
Susan Seaforth Hayes was born on July 11 in Oakland, CA.

Photo credit: NBC

She and husband Bill Hayes have been married since 1974 and have a website, Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers (soapoperasecrets.com).

Photo credit: JPI

The Hayeses are the only soap stars to ever appear on the cover of Time magazine, the January 12, 1976 issue.
In addition to DAYS, Susan has appeared on Y&R as JoAnna (including a B&B crossover episode) and SUNSET BEACH (as Patricia).

Photo credit: JPI

The Hayeses were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy in 2018, which was also Susan’s 50th anniversary with DAYS. She has been nominated for six other Daytime Emmys — Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (1975, 1976, 1978 and 1979) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2018 and 2020).

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments