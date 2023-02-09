Sharon Case was born on February 9 in Detroit, MI.
Case got her big break as an actress in 1989 where she landed the role of Dawn Winthrop, Monica’s long-lost daughter, on GH.
In 1999, Case was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Sharon.
The actress auditioned for the role of ANOTHER WORLD’s Vicky in 1991 when Anne Heche departed the show and spent a year on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Debbie.
“I think perseverance and staying optimistic about life. We have both learned, grown and changed from our challenges,” Case recently told Digest about the similarities between her and Sharon.