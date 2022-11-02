Sean Kanan

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Sean Kanan
1 of 5
Close gallery
Sean Kanan was born on November 2 in Cleveland, OH.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Kanan attended Boston University, where he majored in political science.

Photo credit: CBS

The actor played Mike Barnes in the 1989 film, Karate Kid III, a role which he reprised in the fifth season of Netflix’s COBRA KAI.

Photo credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor has authored four books – the soon-to-be-released Welcome To The Kumite, Way Of The Cobra, Success Factor X and The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan.

Photo credit: JPI

Kanan competed on the Italian version of DANCING WITH THE STARS — BALLANDO CON LE STELLE — in 2006.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Filed Under: ,
Comments