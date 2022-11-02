Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Sean Kanan was born on November 2 in Cleveland, OH.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Kanan attended Boston University, where he majored in political science.
Photo credit: CBS
The actor played Mike Barnes in the 1989 film, Karate Kid III, a role which he reprised in the fifth season of Netflix’s COBRA KAI.
Photo credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
The actor has authored four books – the soon-to-be-released Welcome To The Kumite, Way Of The Cobra, Success Factor X and The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan.
Photo credit: JPI
Kanan competed on the Italian version of DANCING WITH THE STARS — BALLANDO CON LE STELLE — in 2006.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
