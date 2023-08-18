5 of 5

The actor almost enlisted in the military, telling Digest, “One day me, my best friend and a couple of other friends were on the air base playing racquetball. A Marine walked up to us and said, ‘Do want to be a man?’ I kid you not, in 15 minutes he had all of us going back to our parents and telling them we were going to be Marines. My mother said, ‘You don’t like to take orders. Go to college first and then if you want to join, do it.’ That was good advice.”

Photo credit: JPI