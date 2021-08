Sean Blakemore was born on August 10 in St. Louis, MO. Photo credit: ABC

The actor has a daughter, Nadyia, 8.

Blakemore won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. Photo credit: Instagram

Sean has appeared on Y&R as Ben (2004) and DAYS as Barney Bateman (2008) and Peter (2009). Photo credit: ABC