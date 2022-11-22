Rory Gibson was born on November 22 in Long Beach, CA.
The actor recently became engaged to his high-school sweetheart, Alicia Ruelas, who is a model.
His late father was a professional football player. “He played with the [San Francisco] 49ers for two years and then for the Boston Breakers in the United States Football League until that disbanded. He then went to a kickboxing gym in San Jose called AKA, which is now hugely successful and has produced some UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] champions and my dad was one of the original six guys from there.”
While working as a fitness instructor for Barry’s Bootcamp, he interacted with many celebrities. “Josh Duhamel [ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN] is an absolute sweetheart. When he had to leave early, he would always shake my hand and thank me.”
“Josh is so chill. I’ve never seen someone be more relaxed and ready to go in front of the camera like him. He brings a good vibe to the set,” he told Digest about his on-screen father, Joshua Morrow (Nicholas, Y&R).